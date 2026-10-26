Convicted Murderer Jacob Allen Morley Escapes From Tennessee Prison

Jacob Allen Morley -- a convicted felon serving a life sentence for murder -- has allegedly broken out of prison and sparked a manhunt in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Correction announced the shocking news in a statement Monday ... stating he escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, TN, late Sunday night.

TDOC states it has searched and cleared buildings and structures in the surrounding area ... and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation. So far, though, they have been unable to find him.

According to TDOC ... a nearly 6-foot-tall Morley -- who weighs about 240 pounds -- allegedly escaped through a fence.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has added Morley to its Most Wanted list ... and a reward of up to $2,500 is available for info leading to his arrest.

Residents are being asked to check home security and doorbell cameras and other surveillance systems ... while also being told not to approach him.

Morley was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and vandalism last year in connection with the killing of Cody Birchfield. Birchfield was considered missing until authorities found him under Morley's house in 2022.