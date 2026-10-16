Casey Anthony Calls to Abolish the Death Penalty

Casey Anthony says America needs to do away with the death penalty ... 15 years after she narrowly avoided the punishment herself.

Casey -- who was found not guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee back in the summer of 2011 -- says state-sanctioned death as a punishment is inhumane ... claiming there's no evidence that the severe punishment stops people from committing crimes.

She mentions how 17 inmates have already been executed in Florida this year ... and 19 were killed in the Sunshine State in 2025.

Casey points out the economic cost of death penalty trials and executions as another reason to do away with the punishment. She also argues the burden of proof should remain on prosecutors ... and it shouldn't fall on defense attorneys to have to explain why their client doesn't deserve to die while simultaneously fighting for their freedom.

She finishes off her post by seemingly reflecting on her own experiences ... writing, "What if the person you are condemning to death is innocent?"

As you know ... Florida prosecutors were seeking the death penalty during Casey's murder trial -- and, if she had been found guilty, it's possible she would've been sentenced to die.

The death penalty has been a major topic of conversation in recent weeks after the botched execution of Christa Pike ... which landed the convicted killer in a Tennessee hospital.

She spent nearly 2 weeks in the hospital before she was released.

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In addition, Nidal Hasan -- the former U.S. Army Major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood -- will soon be executed by firing squad ... which officials first claimed they planned to live stream before Trump reversed course.