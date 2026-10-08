Christa Pike Suffering 'Profound Psychological Trauma' After Surviving Botched Execution

Having Psychological Trauma From the Pain & Terror Of Surviving Execution

Christa Pike is going through some major psychological trauma after surviving her botched execution ... this according to her legal team.

TMZ obtained a statement from Pike's lawyers -- Randy Spivey, Kelly Gleason, Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen -- who say her physical health is improving ... but the ordeal has taken a psychological toll.

The lawyers say she's eating a regular diet and her lungs are clear, but added ... "While her physical recovery has been remarkable, significant questions remain about the long-term effects of what she endured."

They continued ... "Christa is dealing with the profound psychological trauma of having survived a failed execution, including the terror, pain and uncertainty of believing she was about to die."

According to her attorneys, Christa's also struggling cognitively ... particularly with her memory and concentration.

Play video content Video: Judge Says Don’t Destroy Evidence From Christa Pike’s Botched Execution Fox17

In an emergency hearing Wednesday, Ihnen described the extent of her physical injuries -- including loss of movement of her arms and hands, which they say are swollen "like if you were to blow up a surgical glove."

The attorneys end their statement by continuing to call for Governor Bill Lee to commute her sentence from the death penalty to life in prison without the possibility of parole.