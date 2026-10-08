Christa Pike Up and Walking After Failed Execution, Lawyer Says

Christa Pike is back on her feet after surviving two lethal injections ... she's now able to walk again following the botched execution.

Her lawyer, Stephen Ferrell, told the BBC ... "She is up and walking for the first time today, but just around the room, not very far."

Additionally, a spokesperson for her attorney Randy Spivey told PEOPLE she's "taken a few steps."

Ferrell also mentioned Christa's arms are still swollen and barely functioning, saying ... "What's been described to me is that physically there's quite a bit going on, that her arms are very injured and she's not able to use them very much."

He explained that her mental state is both "good and bad," explaining ... "Good that she is fairly with it, but she's also somewhat foggy."

Ferrell says Christa will forget where she's going and lose her train of thought "really easily." He says it's unclear whether or not she'll experience permanent damage.

Play video content Video: Christa Pike’s Attorneys Address Media After Court Hearing, Watch Live NewsNation

As you know, she woke up on Tuesday, and her lawyers said she asked ... "Where am I and who are you?"