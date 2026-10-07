Christa Pike's Attorneys Speak After Court Hearing, Watch Live

Christa Pike's attorneys are holding court after her dramatic court hearing ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason from the TN Office of the Post Conviction Defender, and Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen from Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee, are expected to address the media following Wednesday morning's hearing.

A judge ordered Tennessee to preserve evidence from the botched execution and heard concerns over Pike's continued shackling and her lawyers' access to her.

Her attorneys also told the court medical staff wants the shackles off Pike’s arms ... but the Department of Correction did not immediately issue an order.

As you know ... Christa is conscious and speaking following last Wednesday's failed execution -- during which reporters who were in attendance say they could hear her snoring.

Christa was rushed to a local hospital shortly after the failed attempt ... where she remained unconscious -- though apparently not completely comatose -- and on a ventilator for several days.

Despite her critical condition, Christa is still under full guard at the hospital ... with her lawyers revealing yesterday that she's handcuffed to the bed.

We spoke to a doctor who previously examined Christa ... and he told us a medical condition she has may have actually saved her life in this situation.