Play video content Video: Trump Defends Stephen Miller Against Racist Claims Fox News

President Donald Trump is pushing back on Hakeem Jeffries' claims that his White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is racist ... arguing he had to be "strong on the border."

Speaking with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany on "Saturday in America," Trump said ... "So he called him a racist. But we had to be strong. They allowed 25 million people and killers, murderers. They allowed drug dealers and rapists into our country."

The incoming speaker of the House previously told the New York Times ... "I made it clear that Stephen Miller's a stone-cold racist. Why would I deal with him at this point in time?"

Jeffries added that Miller was "the architect of Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine," saying there was cruelty, chaos, and death tied to his policies.

Trump, for his part, was surprisingly complimentary of Jeffries during his chat, saying he called the Democrat to congratulate him after the blue wave in the most recent midterm elections secured his spot as speaker in January.