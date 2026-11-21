Play video content Video: Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rub Lowe Over Past Tweets Mostly Sheenius w/ Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen is apologizing to Rob Lowe over decade-old "mean" tweets aimed at him ... chalking it up to his controversial behavior before getting sober.

In Rob's appearance on "Mostly Sheenius with Charlie Sheen" ... Charlie said ... "I've sent a few tweets, you know, back when they were tweets, and just some stuff about you that was really unkind and unfair. And they were mean and stupid."

Charlie added that they were all sent before Dec. 12, 2017 ... which is when he became sober.

In response, Rob claimed he didn't even remember the tweets -- which have since been deleted -- in question.

He added ... "If they did [reach me], I forgot about them, and if they did, I just went, 'One day, he's going to get it.' Which you did."

Charlie added that Rob was "always my guy" when it came to supporting his sobriety ... and was even present at his first intervention.