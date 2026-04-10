Charlie Sheen's 'Two and a Half Men' RV Up for Sale on Auction Site

Charlie Sheen’s old "Two and a Half Men" dressing room on wheels is hitting the auction block .... so start checking your bank balance!

The blue RV, a 1998 Prevost Marathon XL, was custom-ordered by Charlie himself and stayed in his orbit until 2021 ... when musician Tim Montana scooped it up, turned it into a six-bunk setup and took it on tour with his band.

It’s not just a celeb relic -- the thing’s loaded. We’re talking a power-adjustable captain’s chair, backup cam, ductless AC, full galley, kitchen essentials ... the works.

Both bathrooms come with a toilet and sink -- though heads up, the shower’s currently out of action. Still, it's a beauty!