Charlie Sheen Specifies His Sex With Men Was Not the Way You Think

Charlie Sheen recently dropped a bombshell, admitting he’s hooked up with men ... but hold up, he’s clearing the air, saying it wasn’t that kind of hookup.

The actor clarified his Netflix docuseries confession on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" ... saying when people hear "sex with men," their minds go straight to butt stuff ... he apologized for the graphic mental image, but insisted "It wasn’t that."

Charlie put it in his own words ... "I don’t want to be like, ‘OK, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn’t happen.’ But it didn’t."

He added he’s not even sure the clarification matters, joking, "That’s the only part of it that I’m like, it wasn’t full-fledged, man ... They say you experiment in college, you know? I never went to college, so maybe that explains it."

You’ll recall, Charlie admitted his hookups with men happened during his wildest days -- back when he was deep in his drug addiction and smoking crack.