Sami Sheen Thanks God for Plastic Surgery in Before-and-After IG Snap

Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen is feeling extra thankful -- mainly for her cosmetic and surgical glow-ups -- and she’s giving God mad props for it all!

Sami dropped an IG Story Thursday showing a throwback teen pic alongside a current snap at 21 -- pink hair flowing, face all chiseled, girls out and about -- and it was crystal clear she’s loving her transformation.

In a cheeky caption, Sami wrote ... "7 years difference... thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, boob job, nose job, veneers, and kiss 2 on faceapp ♥️"

Of course, Sami’s all about looking (and feeling) her best ... especially while doing her thing on OnlyFans ... which, as you know, caused some tension with dad Charlie over the years.

But she recently got teary watching his doc, seeing how he stayed sober for her ... so maybe the ice is finally melting between them.