Charlie Sheen Agrees to Pay Brooke Mueller $500K for Back Child Support

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, is about to receive a hefty sum after she claimed the actor owed her $15 million in unpaid child support, but it's a lot less than that number.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the exes reached an agreement, and Charlie will shell out $500,000 to Brooke to settle the issue. He will pay her $250,000 on or before this Friday, with the second half due on or before September 1. The Sun broke the story.

The half-a-mil will cover child support arrangements and interest from March 2011 through July 2026. The agreement also states that, starting on July 1, each parent will be financially responsible for the kids while in their custody.

Charlie and Brooke were married between 2008 and 2011 and share 16-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob.

As TMZ reported, Brooke went after the "Two and a Half Men" star in December 2025 for $8,967,600 in child support ... plus another $6,418,643 in accrued interest.

Brooke argued Charlie was supposed to pay her $55,000 per month in child support beginning in April 2010, but she claimed he began sending partial payments -- or failed to make payments altogether -- in July 2011.