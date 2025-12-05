Brooke Mueller Claims Charlie Sheen Owes Her $15 Mil in Back Child Support

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller is banging down his door, ready to collect on the huge bill -- about $15 million -- she claims he owes her for unpaid child support.

Brooke informed an L.A. County judge she wants Charlie to cough up the money ASAP. In docs filed Thursday, and obtained by TMZ, she says the ex "Two and a Half Men" star owes her $8,967,600 in child support plus another $6,418,643 in accrued interest.

And, the kicker ... mama wants it paid in full in 30 days!

Brooke explains Charlie was ordered to pay her $55,000 per month in child support in April 2010, and there were no issues until July 2011 ... when he started sending either partial payments or failed to make any payments at all. So, she wants the court to make him pay what she's rightfully owed, plus $25,000 in attorney fees and costs.

Charlie and Brooke were married between 2008 and 2011 and share 16-year-old twin sons.

TMZ has reached out to Charlie's attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.