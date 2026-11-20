Russell Brand's sexual history remains under the microscope ... and newly unsealed court documents include some of his jaw-dropping testimony about Katy Perry, his genitals, and an alleged assault on a movie set.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Brand was questioned about his marriage to Katy during a deposition tied to a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a female extra on the set of his 2011 movie "Arthur."

As Daily Mail first reported, Brand said he couldn't recall exactly when he married Katy, suggesting the information could be found online ... but he insisted during his deposition that he'd been completely faithful to her, claiming he'd redirected his sex addiction into their relationship.

The documents also detail allegations from a woman identified as Jane Doe ... who claims Brand exposed himself to her on set in July 2010 before cornering her in a bathroom and repeatedly demanding she "kiss his willy."

She alleges he then pushed her head down and forced his penis into her mouth for 5 to 8 seconds before she escaped.

Brand denied the allegations but acknowledged he couldn't completely rule out having exposed himself to someone without their explicit consent. He also insisted that, while he often used the term "willy" in an overtly nonsexual way, he would never use it for an actual sexual request.

A New York judge recently rejected Warner Bros. and other production companies' attempt to dismiss negligence claims in the lawsuit.