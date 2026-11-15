Russell Brand Appears On His YouTube Show Railing About Morality, Wife Speaks Out

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Russell Brand made a very unexpected appearance on his and his wife Laura Brand's YouTube show after being convicted of rape and sexual assault ... with his spouse admitting his sentencing is "painful."

In a pre-recorded episode of "Sunday Service" that dropped today ... Russell went on a long rant on social morality -- after his criminal trial that ultimately ended in him being found guilty of rape and as he faces even more accusations of sexual assault.

He said ... "This is a culture that has a flexible and plastic morality because it needs to use it as a net for control, not because it's an absolving balm with which to heal."

He added ... "So when you become a person that no longer sort of thinks, 'What am I supposed to do? What am I supposed to be?' Where do you even get these ideas? ... The culture."

Apparently Russell thinks that culture is the enemy. Meanwhile, Laura also offered candid remarks on how she felt about her husband going away to prison.

She said ... "We trust God, and we trust His plan and we trust everything he's doing right now even though it's painful."

She added ... "It will take some getting used to not to have my person, my companion with me."