Russell Brand Accuser Reveals Identity After He Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Her at 16

One of Russell Brand's accusers is speaking out about how the comedian allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was just 16 ... revealing her identity 2 decades after their relationship ended.

In an interview with The Sunday Times ... Mia Latter -- now 37 -- said that after meeting in Leicester Square in 2006, she gave Russell Brand her number, beginning a tumultuous 3-month-long relationship.

Latter claimed that as a result of their relationship ... her grades dipped, she dropped out of school, and she suffered from depression.

The two first met up at a Spanish restaurant, where he allegedly told her in front of one of his male friends ... "I don’t give a f*** how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally."

When they got back to his place -- something she resisted -- Latter claims he tried pushing him away as he performed oral sex on her, before he responded ... "No."

Although he promised nothing else would happen, he allegedly took out his penis before a cab picked her up.

Latter also claims he sexually assaulted her before they broke up.

Latter said ... "He ended up forcing me against the headboard [of the bed] and I couldn’t move, and he orally raped me -- and I was choking and crying. I was trying to push him off, so he knew that I didn’t want him to be doing that, and so then I ended up having to hit him in the stomach to get him off."

Brand allegedly responded ... "I just wanted to see your mascara run." Latter recently shared her claims with police, but they were not included in the criminal suit against him.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

Since being sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison ... Brand also faced fresh accusations from six other women who came forward in a bombshell report by The Times this week.