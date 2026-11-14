Brandi Glanville Still Doesn't Know What the Black Mass Doctors Removed From Her Face Is
Brandi Glanville I Still Don't Know What This Black Mass Removed From My Face Is ... And There's More Of It
Brandi Glanville said she is still left with questions after a black mass was removed from her face during a recent surgery ... and says that there's even more buried under the surface.
On yesterday's episode of "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" ... Brandi told her listeners that only one of several black masses was removed ... and that "we're not sure what that is yet."
She also said that she was unable to go to her close friend Markee M. Hasche's funeral due to fluid in her ears.
She admitted ... "I keep on thinking and talking myself into this crazy thing like, 'Oh my god, people hate me. Mark's family hates me.' But I had so much fluid in my ears, it just wasn't possible. Like, I couldn't fly. I couldn't drive."
Brandi also detailed her son Mason's heartbreaking reaction to her diagnosis.
She added ... "I'm like, 'I just want to be normal again. I want to leave my house.' He's like, 'Yeah, but at this point, like, what's the point?' And I sat on it for a minute... I go, 'Mason, I want to fall in love again. I don't want to sit home every night and be a recluse.'"
We reported earlier ... Brandi -- who suffers from highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis -- had the pearl-sized mass removed in October.
The mass is currently undergoing testing.