Brandi Glanville's Ear Was Not Removed Despite Alarming Social Media Post

Brandi Glanville had fans fearing she'd lost an entire ear during her latest surgery ... but her ear is still very much attached, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Brandi tell TMZ ... doctors went in through her ear to perform the procedure, but she still has her ear despite her shocking social media post claiming otherwise.

The 'RHOBH' alum raised eyebrows Thursday when she wrote on X ... "Maybe it's my dads way of keeping my mind busy so I stop crying since I had one entire ear taken off:/"

Some folks unsurprisingly took that to mean Brandi had an ear surgically removed for good.

Brandi appears to be referencing her father, Guy Glanville, who died earlier this month at 77. The reality star was devastated by his death, telling followers she was "gutted."

As TMZ previously reported ... Brandi was scheduled to undergo facial surgery last week to remove gunk and organisms from her face that have been wreaking havoc on her health for years.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Shows Health Battle in Shocking New Videos

Sources told us the procedure would involve thoroughly cleaning out the affected area ... with Brandi expected to begin 90 days of antifungal IV treatment afterward, followed by another surgery to remove her breast implants.