Brandi Glanville Makes Terrifying Helicopter Jump on 'Special Forces'

Brandi Glanville is determined to stop living in fear ... and she's taking the first step, or jump rather, by hopping out of a flying helicopter on "Special Forces" ... and it's all on video.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday night's premiere, the reality TV star opens up about how her health struggles made her scared to leave her house. She says she wants to go "balls to the wall" in life, and that means being unafraid to take a leap.

Brandi's jump is full of dramatic buildup ... and she ties it back to her personal struggles before she follows through.

As TMZ previously reported, Brandi has been dealing with a long list of health problems and says she spends most of the day undergoing IV treatments. She told us she often has only about two hours to get things done and much of that time is spent running to the pharmacy for more medication.

Brandi has also said she isolated herself from friends and stopped answering calls and texts because she rarely had new answers about what was happening with her health. These days, she says she mostly socializes with her children, who come to visit her, and otherwise remains home with her dogs.

Her health issues have also brought mounting medical bills. A close friend launched a GoFundMe to help cover her treatment expenses ... something Brandi said left her embarrassed because asking people for financial help was the last thing she wanted to do.

Brandi previously told TMZ she agreed to do 'Special Forces' because she needed the paycheck and doctors had told her she was fine at the time. She said her thinking was dark -- if she was going to die, she might as well make some money first.