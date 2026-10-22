Brandi Glanville Undergoing Surgery To Remove Facial Gunk and Organisms

Brandi Glanville is going back under the knife amid her ongoing health battle ... and is set to have a procedure performed in a matter of days to clear up her facial issues.

A source tells TMZ ... the 'RHOBH' alum will be undergoing surgery this week on her face to remove gunk and organisms, and thoroughly clean out the area.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Shows Health Battle in Shocking New Videos

The surgery is the first step for Brandi ... when it's done, she will begin an antifungal IV treatment for another 90 days.

When that treatment is done, we're told she will undergo another surgery to remove her implants.

We're told Dr. Mark Farber -- who has been the leading doctor in diagnosing Brandi correctly -- has put a team of doctors together to help cure Brandi's facial issue and infection that has taken over her body.

Dr. Farber won't be performing the surgery himself -- it will be another doctor at Cedars-Sinai.

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We reported earlier ... Brandi has said her health issues -- which have ranged from rashes to growths underneath her skin -- have wreaked havoc on more than just her health but her social life as well.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Says Ongoing Health Problems Have Destroyed Her Social Life TMZ.com

Admitting that she's isolated herself from her inner circle over the last few years, Brandi -- who previously underwent surgery last year -- told Towanda she's also struggled to answer texts and calls from friends.