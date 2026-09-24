Brandi Glanville fans can now have unfettered access to the steamy star ... or rather, an A.I. version of her -- who's programmed to do a whole lotta naughty things ... and who doesn't have any health issues.

The former 'Real Housewives' star has officially launched an A.I. digital twin with OhChat ... the site where fans can chat with virtual versions of celebs like Brandi.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Goes Virtual, Joins A.I. Girlfriend Platform OhChat

A.I. Brandi is described as a "No-Filter, Fun-Loving & Raunchy Companion" on her profile page ... and the digital twin looks like she's into cooking, dancing and adventures.

Brandi tells TMZ ... the whole thing is pretty ironic given her current health situation -- because while she deals with major health issues, her A.I. twin is dancing, flirting, and having a grand old time online.

She adds, "[The A.I. twin is] available 24/7, she doesn't get tired, she doesn't have medical appointments, and apparently she has a much better social life than I do right now. Maybe she can start paying my bills too."

As we reported ... Brandi's dealing with a long list of health problems -- and recently turned to GoFundMe for help because of her mounting medical bills. This deal with OhChat should help bring in some dough.

There are 3 different packages ... one for $10 a month, one for $20, and the last for $40, with different levels of access.

She recently told us she's barely socializing anymore ... spending a ton of time at home due to her treatment schedule.