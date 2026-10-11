Brandi Glanville's Dad Guy Dead at 77

Brandi Glanville is mourning the devastating loss of her father, Guy Glanville ... announcing his death at age 77.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared the heartbreaking news Saturday, writing on X, "My dad died, I’m gutted I hate this life right now💔."

Brandi didn't reveal the cause of death, but the loss comes months after she shared that her father was hospitalized in a cardiac unit. Back in May, she asked fans to pray for Guy, revealing he'd been in the hospital for 13 days following a medical issue.

The two had a complicated relationship over the years, something Brandi discussed publicly when they appeared together on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition" in 2018.

She previously said they had fallen out again after the show aired, despite having left filming on good terms. Their relationship eventually improved, and Guy publicly stood by his daughter during her feud with fellow reality star Denise Richards.

In a video shared on Instagram, he defended Brandi, saying she might be many things, "sometimes an asshole" ... but insisted she wasn't a liar. Brandi has also been dealing with her own health struggles in recent years.

Her 'Real Housewives' family is already rallying around her ... Sonja Morgan sent condolences on Brandi's post writing, "So sorry you are going through this Brandi. Sending love and strength."

Guy was 77.