Khloe Kardashian and her longtime best friend Malika Haqq have hit a bump in their friendship ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Malika stopped speaking to Khloe after a personal photo inside her home appeared in the Khloe-produced Hulu series "The Girls," which aired over the summer.

We're told the photo was visible in the background during filming at Malika's home ... and while it's unclear why the photo was left out during production, Malika was upset it made its way into the show's final edit, as she didn't want it shown publicly.

Our sources stress the issue had nothing to do with how Malika was portrayed on the series ... nor does it stem from any longstanding personal issues in Khloe's friendship with Malika or her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq.

While the two aren't currently speaking, we're told this appears to be nothing more than a bump in the road for the longtime besties.

Khloe and the Haqq twins have been close friends for more than 25 years ... dating all the way back to their teenage years.

As TMZ first reported, ​​Khadijah is dealing with her own family drama.