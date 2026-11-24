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Taylor Swift's former classmate says she's just as talented as the pop superstar ... but believes Taylor had a much easier road to fame ... thanks to a lucky hand.

Arielle Peppers joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday to discuss her involvement in that scathing Vanity Fair profile ... and she had plenty to say about the differences between their musical journeys, and whether the article was fair.

Peppers, who performs under the name A. Star, says Taylor had the financial backing to make her dreams a reality ... while she's had to hustle for every opportunity, including releasing her own music while raising her children.

And when asked about the cards they were dealt in life, Peppers had an interesting take ... check out the clip to hear how she compares their fortunes.

As TMZ previously reported ... Peppers recalled Taylor owning multiple pairs of expensive Ugg boots in high school, something her own family couldn't afford. She insists she wasn't throwing shade and says she never personally witnessed Taylor being bullied.

Peppers also defended the controversial Vanity Fair profile, calling it fair ... despite receiving hateful messages over her involvement. The article's author, May Jeong, has also faced backlash from angry fans.