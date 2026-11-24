Taylor Swift's former classmate is speaking out after her memories of the pop superstar's expensive Ugg boots landed in a scathing Vanity Fair profile ... insisting she wasn't trying to throw shade.

Arielle Peppers tells TMZ ... "I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn't intended as an attack on anyone."

She adds ... "I'm focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working, and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star. I wish Taylor Swift continued success."

As TMZ previously reported ... Vanity Fair published a blistering profile of Taylor Monday, digging into her carefully crafted image, friendships and alleged rivalries ... though she reportedly is unbothered by it.

Peppers recalled Taylor owning brown, black and blue Ugg boots in high school ... while a single pair would've cost half her mother's paycheck. She also remembered Taylor winning a school talent show after singing about a boy she had a crush on.

The profile's author, May Jeong, interviewed more than 100 sources ... though many remained anonymous. Peppers was among the few who went on the record.

Peppers also tells us she's been flooded with threats and hateful messages over the article ... but she's refusing to add fuel to the fire.

She says ... "We're not gonna spread the hate or give it light. We're going to move forward with positivity and love."

The article has also sparked plenty of debate ... with some questioning whether Taylor is really unbothered by the takedown, while others argue the profile's claims are downright petty.