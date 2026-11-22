The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at home, so you know what that means ... Taylor Swift is in full WAG mode cheering on her hubby Travis Kelce ... who has already scored a touchdown!

Tay has attended every Chiefs home game this season, but this time she's brought along some very special guests ... her parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

Taylor Swift celebrating Travis's touchdown with her niece Wyatt https://t.co/2UmOVTcSit @TayvisCraze

The Chiefs-Cardinals game isn't just a Swift family affair -- Kelce matriarch Donna and Jason Kelce's wife Kylie are in the box drawing more attention than the players themselves. In fact, Taylor celebrated Trav's TD with her niece Wyatt.

Taylor Swift performs a mashup of “Our Song” and “I Knew It, I Knew You” at the #CMAAwards. (via ABC/CMAs) https://t.co/wfuYZ52xa6 @Variety

Taylor is coming off the CMAs, where she returned to country's biggest stage after 13 years performing a medley of "I Knew It, I Knew You" and "Our Song."