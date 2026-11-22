Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, have expanded their family and welcomed their third child together.

A rep for the filmmaker told PEOPLE ... "Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy."

The 63-year-old and 43-year-old already share son Leo, 6, and daughter Adriana, 4.

As you know ... the couple first met back in 2009, before splitting up after a few years of dating.

They rekindled their romance in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and then married in 2018.

Play video content Video: Husband Quentin Tarantino's Wife Daniella Pick Lands Movie Role With His Help TMZ.com

Almost a year ago ... Daniella opened up about how her husband helped get her a small cameo in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."