Quentin Tarantino & Wife Daniella Welcome Baby No. 3
Quentin Tarantino I'm A Dad ... Volume 3!!! It's a Boy!
Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, have expanded their family and welcomed their third child together.
A rep for the filmmaker told PEOPLE ... "Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy."
The 63-year-old and 43-year-old already share son Leo, 6, and daughter Adriana, 4.
As you know ... the couple first met back in 2009, before splitting up after a few years of dating.
They rekindled their romance in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and then married in 2018.
Almost a year ago ... Daniella opened up about how her husband helped get her a small cameo in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
Sounds like the couple's "once upon a time" officially has a happily ever after. Congrats, you two!