Alex Cooper Gives Birth To First Child with Husband Matt Kaplan

Call Me Mommy 'Cause My Baby is Here!!!

Call her officially a mommy ... because Alex Cooper has given birth to her first baby!!!

The "Call Her Daddy" podcast host shared the news on her Instagram Tuesday morning, posting her newborn in a cozy mint green outfit and captioning the post with a blue heart ... seemingly revealing she gave birth to a boy.

Alex announced she was expecting her first child with hubby Matt Kaplan back in May, showing off her baby bump and captioning the post "Our family."

The CEO of "The Unwell Network" has kept the Daddy Gang up to date along her journey as a first-time mother, and has even given back to many of her fans by completely clearing out their baby registries as a thank you for advice.

Unlike her highly public career, Cooper and Kaplan have kept their relationship mostly under wraps. The two were first linked in 2020 after meeting through mutual connections in the entertainment industry, and their romance gradually blossomed away from the public eye.