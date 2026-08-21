Alex Cooper Hot Shots To Mark Her 32nd Birthday -- Bump & All
Alex Cooper Hot Shots 32nd Birthday ... Call Her Mommy🤰
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Alex Cooper is the talk of the town today, so we're pushin' out her hottest shots to celebrate her 32nd birthday! From iconic moments to some of her best looks, it's all about giving the birthday girl the spotlight!
Cooper has blessed the feeds with blue bikinis, white-hot corsets, and vacay looks that are sure to drop your jaws ...
"The Call Her Daddy" podcaster is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, so now you can Call Her MOMMY!
Happy Birthday, Alex!