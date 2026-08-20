Demi Lovato Turns 34! Hot Shots, 'Sorry Not Sorry!'
Demi Lovato Turns 34 ... 'Sorry Not Sorry' Check Out My Hot Shots!
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Demi Lovato always turns up the temps, but today's extra fiery and fierce 'cuz it's her 34th birthday, and we've got a sexy stack of snaps to light up the celebration!
Dive into her hot shots gallery 'cuz "payback is a bad b*tch and baby, Demi's the baddest!"
A sunny summer selfie for the win! Check out Lovato livin' it up in a stringy bikini ... Woof!
Happy Birthday, Demi!