Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Sexy Playing Beach Volleyball

Alessandra Ambrosio is long retired from Victoria's Secret, but she's still got game ... looking sexy as ever on a beach volleyball court.

The model is serving up some sexiness on the beach here in a skimpy bikini ... showing off her assets during a Sunday funday in sunny Los Angeles County.

Alessandra looks like she could head straight from the sand to the runway ... and her volleyball skills have her looking ready for LA28 ... hey, she's got a couple of years to get ready for the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Check out the gallery ... Alessandra's got legs for days ... and some big boobs too.