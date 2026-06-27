Alessandra Ambrosio Strips Down to Tiny Bikini During Fun-Filled Beach Day
Alessandra Ambrosio Heats Up Beach in Tiny Striped Bikini
Summer started just a few days ago ... but Alessandra Ambrosio's already in the swing of the season -- putting on a scorching display.
The model stopped by a beach in Miami on Friday ... pulling up in a baby blue workout ensemble, which she quickly shed.
She headed down to the water in a tiny, striped two-piece bikini ... flashing a huge grin as she splashed around in the crystal clear waves.
The Brazil-born model pushed back her wet hair after emerging on the beach ... throwing on a pair of shades to protect her eyes from the intense Florida sun.
Alessandra hung out with her fam as well ... chatting with a few people on the sand while some children with their group dug in the sand.
While she enjoyed a tropical getaway Friday, Alessandra wasn't seen with a coconut ... though we've got a whole bunch of stars who love the fruit -- and look great while holding it. Click through our gallery to see them all.
Miami residents may want to stay inside this weekend ... because Heat Wave Alessandra might just burn them up!