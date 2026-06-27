Play video content Video: Alessandra Ambrosio Strips Down to Tiny Bikini During Fun-Filled Beach Day BACKGRID

Summer started just a few days ago ... but Alessandra Ambrosio's already in the swing of the season -- putting on a scorching display.

The model stopped by a beach in Miami on Friday ... pulling up in a baby blue workout ensemble, which she quickly shed.

She headed down to the water in a tiny, striped two-piece bikini ... flashing a huge grin as she splashed around in the crystal clear waves.

The Brazil-born model pushed back her wet hair after emerging on the beach ... throwing on a pair of shades to protect her eyes from the intense Florida sun.

Alessandra hung out with her fam as well ... chatting with a few people on the sand while some children with their group dug in the sand.

While she enjoyed a tropical getaway Friday, Alessandra wasn't seen with a coconut ... though we've got a whole bunch of stars who love the fruit -- and look great while holding it. Click through our gallery to see them all.