Go Coconuts For These Bikini Babes Cracking the Internet!

These babes are driving us coco-nuts with their tropical ensembles ... looking hot while enjoying some island fruit.

We've put our coconuts together and found the steamiest snaps of celebs like Lori Harvey -- who gave a saucy wink while holding one in her hand -- and Amelie Zilber, who put her own coconuts on display in a tiny bikini!

Rita Ora stunned in a leopard-print bikini, a bright red bandana, and alluring pink lipstick while holding the delicacy on a beautiful beach.

Izabel Goulart, Stassie Karanikolaou, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alix Earle are just a few of the bold-faced names we've included -- click through our gallery to see them all.