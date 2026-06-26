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Go Coconuts For These Bikini Babes Cracking the Internet!

Coconut Cuties Crack the Internet

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bikini Babes to Drive You Coconuts!
Launch Gallery
Coco For Coconuts! Launch Gallery

These babes are driving us coco-nuts with their tropical ensembles ... looking hot while enjoying some island fruit.

We've put our coconuts together and found the steamiest snaps of celebs like Lori Harvey -- who gave a saucy wink while holding one in her hand -- and Amelie Zilber, who put her own coconuts on display in a tiny bikini!

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Rita Ora stunned in a leopard-print bikini, a bright red bandana, and alluring pink lipstick while holding the delicacy on a beautiful beach.

Izabel Goulart, Stassie Karanikolaou, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alix Earle are just a few of the bold-faced names we've included -- click through our gallery to see them all.

There might be no limes in this gall ... but you're still gonna wanna see these stars shake their coconuts!

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