JaNa Craig Sizzles In Gold Metallic Bikini

Forget the newest season of "Love Island USA" for a second ... because JaNa Craig's newest hot shot will make you want to revisit Season 6 just to see her stun all over again!

Check out the gallery ... JaNa is looking bold and beautiful in these barely-there 'fits that leave oh-so-little to the imagination ... making heads turn so fast you might get whiplash!

Case in point ... the 'Love Island' star is glowing in this tight and revealing golden goddess dress and matching bodacious bikini that each accentuate her unreal hourglass figure.

Now, we know JaNa makes you go oh-la-la ... but she's also making that moolah-moolah as the CEO of JC Ventures and the founder of her own marketing agency. So, a nothing-to-laugh-at third-place finish in her season of 'Love Island' is only the tip of the iceberg for this lovely lady.