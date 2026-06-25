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Cheek of the Week -- Guess The Sexy Singer Soaking Up Spain

Cheek of the Week 🍑 Guess The Sexy Singer Soaking Up Spain!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bebe Rexha Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bebe Rexha Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Can you guess who we're crowning this week's Cheek of the Week "In the Name of Love!!!?!"

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Here she is taking a dip in Spain -- rockin' a bikini that showcases her gorgeous summer physique!

Yes, she's got pipes, but she's also an incredible song-writer. She's written for big musicians like Eminem, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas.

Ready for the reveal?! Check out the gallery and get it, Bebe!

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