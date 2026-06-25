Cheek of the Week -- Guess The Sexy Singer Soaking Up Spain
Cheek of the Week 🍑 Guess The Sexy Singer Soaking Up Spain!
Published
Can you guess who we're crowning this week's Cheek of the Week "In the Name of Love!!!?!"
Here she is taking a dip in Spain -- rockin' a bikini that showcases her gorgeous summer physique!
Yes, she's got pipes, but she's also an incredible song-writer. She's written for big musicians like Eminem, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas.
Ready for the reveal?! Check out the gallery and get it, Bebe!