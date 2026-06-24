Tana Mongeau Hot Shots to Toast Her 28th Birthday

Tana Mongeau's bombshell body is just about as captivating as her unfiltered "storytime" videos ... and just to prove it to you, here are her hottest shots to celebrate her 28th birthday!

Don't hold yourself back ... because she sure doesn't! Enjoy every angle of this stunning blond babe's bikini body. We sure are, and so should you!

One of the realest influencers on the globe is leaving very little to the imagination in both her stories and her pics, like this one ... where she's looking sexy as hell on a pink float in a matching pink two-piece bikini.

The social media star knows she's in her prime ... and by the looks of it, her prime is going to last a looooooong time!