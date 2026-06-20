'Dance Moms' Star Nia Sioux's Hot Shots To Toast Her 25th Birthday
'Dance Moms' Star Nia Sioux Hot Shots for Her 25th Birthday!!!
Published
You may remember Nia Sioux as one of the cute kids from "Dance Moms" ... but she's all grown up now ... and she's a total babe.
Nia was only 9 when she was first featured as one of Abby Lee Miller's star dancers ... but that was then, and this is now ... she turned 25 today, and she's had quite the glow-up.
To celebrate, dance on over to our gallery to see Nia now, and send her some love on her big day! 5, 6, 7, 8!