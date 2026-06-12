Adriana Lima Hot Shots To Toast Her 45th Birthday!

Adriana Lima has spent decades proving exactly why she's one of the most iconic supermodels on the planet ... so celebrating her birthday with her sexiest snaps is basically mandatory.

The longtime Victoria's Secret stunner is turning 45 -- and somehow looking as flawless as ever. From glamorous premieres to candid off-duty moments, this gallery is packed with Adriana serving look after look.

Seriously, scroll through these pics and try finding a bad angle. Go on, seriously, we dare you.

Whether she's working the runway, posing for a campaign, or simply stepping out for the day, Adriana's mastered the art of turning every moment into a photo shoot.

And if this gallery still leaves you wanting more Adriana content, we've got a fun little puzzle waiting for you, too.