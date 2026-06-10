Delilah Belle Hot Shots To Slay Her 28th Birthday

Delilah Belle is celebrating another trip around the sun ... and she's doing it looking better than ever!

Take a scroll through the birthday girl's gallery -- the model is serving up plenty of sun-soaked style ... striking poses from the beach to the pool and making every shot look effortless.

Whether she's catching rays by the water or showing off her vacation vibes, Delilah knows exactly how to turn a casual bikini snap into a headline-maker.

It's all about those angles ... and she knows how to work 'em.