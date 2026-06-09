Stassie Karanikolaou Hot Shots To Toast Her 29th Birthday!

To Ring In Her 29th Birthday!

Stassie Karanikolaou's 29th birthday has us fiending for one thing and one thing only ... her best bikini shots, duh!

From red-hot looks to animal print swimwear, this gorgeous gal has served plenty of memorable beachside moments.

Last week's Turks and Caicos vacay with bestie Kylie Jenner is still burned into our memory, and this blue bikini selfie is about to live in your head rent-free 😜

Before you skedaddle and swipe through pure bliss, see if you can solve the puzzle above!