Lexi Rivera Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!
Lexi Rivera Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!
Published
It's Lexi Rivera's birthday and that can only mean one thing ... it's time to celebrate with some hot shots!
The social media star loves flaunting her figure for her millions of followers, so it really seems like the most fitting way to ring in her big 2-5.
Spoiler: it's a lot of itty bitty bikinis like this one ... so you'll definitely want to peep our gallery to get a good look!
Happy Cake Day, Lex!