Emily Ratajkowski NSFW Topless & Booty Shots ... Happy Birthday!
Emily Ratajkowski NSFW Topless & Booty Shots ... Happy Birthday!
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Emily Ratajkowski? More like Emily Ratajk-OW-OW-ski. This stunner just turned 35 ... so we thought we'd celebrate with some fire photos.
The birthday beauty loves showing off her killer curves, and we're certainly not complaining! That's why we've got not one, but 2 galleries to celebrate!
From wearing booty-baring bikinis to going totally topless ... there are so many hot shots to see! So slide into our galleries to show Em a little bday love!