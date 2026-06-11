Cheek of the Week: Look Back At Iris Kendall's Peach Pics In Spain
Cheek of the Week: Look Back At Iris Kendall's Peachy Pics In Spain 🍑
Published
Hollywood hasn't seen much June Gloom yet -- and the sun is shining all the way from Spain!
'Love Island' star Iris Kendall has been putting in work, serving up beachy buns for the algorithm and keeping her followers coming back for more.
Based on these hot shots, it's clear Iris has got rhythm, confidence, and plenty of sunshine to spare. 😜
Lookin' for the un-blurred pics?! Check out the gallery!