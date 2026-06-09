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Avani Gregg Walks the Plank Into Bikini Perfection in Croatia

TikToker Avani Gregg I'm Worth Walking the Plank For!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Avani Gregg is making a splash in Croatia ... and these bikini pics have us ready to walk the plank right behind her.

The TikTok superstar struck a series of sultry poses while perched on the edge of a plank above crystal-clear water ... rocking a blue-and-white string bikini that did plenty of the heavy lifting.

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Avani balanced on the narrow platform like it was her personal runway, serving up smoldering looks for the camera while the stunning backdrop tried -- and failed -- to steal the spotlight.

The social media sensation may have been walking the plank ... but judging by these shots, she's sailing straight into bikini perfection.

Check out the gallery!

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