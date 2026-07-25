Fox News Correpondent Peter Doocy Answers Trump's 'Transparent' Prez Question

Play video content Video: Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy Dodges Question About the Most Transparent President TMZ DC

President Donald Trump sent some love to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy as he joked during his White House Correspondents' Dinner speech Friday night, but Peter didn't get the chance to answer a question the Prez asked him .... until now.

Check it out -- TMZ D.C.'s Charlie Cotton caught up with the senior White House correspondent after the dinner and brought up Trump calling him out during his speech. Charlie confirmed Trump was asking him who the "most transparent president ever" is ... and Pete said he, in return, was asking Trump if he should stand up.

Charlie pressed for Peter's answer to the OG question ... and he totally swerved -- instead, saying he's just glad Trump never called him a "son of a bitch."

ICYMI, former President Joe Biden was caught calling Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" at a White House event on January 24, 2022, after he had asked Joe about inflation and its impact on the midterm elections.

Peter's comments came after the smaller-scale redo of the White House Correspondents' Dinner took place at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

As you know, the OG dinner was rescheduled and placed under tighter security after a gunman fired shots inside the hotel hosting White House media and administration officials back in April.

Trump attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time during his presidency after previously skipping the event.

Play video content Video: President Trump Enters the White House Correspondents' Dinner C-SPAN

The event seemingly went off without a hitch ... and Trump seemed to be in a great mood as he aimed jokes at CNN's Kaitlan Collins for her alleged lack of smiling, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Bruce Springsteen, and several Democratic figures.