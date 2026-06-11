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Karol G Showers Off in Blue Bikini During Yacht Day

Karol G Super Soaker Boat Shots

By TMZ Staff
Published
Karol G Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Rinse & Reveal Launch Gallery

Karol G stays turning up the temps ... but she may've just cooled things off with an onboard rinse ... and you can watch her shower off after a busy day on a yacht.

The 35-year-old singer stunned in her latest slew of sexy snaps ... sporting a blue stringy bikini on a boat day in paradise.

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A chest-baring selfie a day keeps the thirst at bay ... and Karol is clearly enjoying her kick-off to summer ... gearing up for her major world tour, "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour."

Dive into the gallery headfirst!

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