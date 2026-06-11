Karol G Showers Off in Blue Bikini During Yacht Day
Karol G Super Soaker Boat Shots
Published
Karol G stays turning up the temps ... but she may've just cooled things off with an onboard rinse ... and you can watch her shower off after a busy day on a yacht.
The 35-year-old singer stunned in her latest slew of sexy snaps ... sporting a blue stringy bikini on a boat day in paradise.
A chest-baring selfie a day keeps the thirst at bay ... and Karol is clearly enjoying her kick-off to summer ... gearing up for her major world tour, "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour."