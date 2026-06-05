Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Smokin' Body in Cabo

Kristin Cavallari is damn near as hot as the sun down in Mexico ... strutting around Cabo San Lucas in some sexy swimwear.

Check out the new snaps ... KC is a total smoke show in a black bikini that shows off her toned assets and sexy curves. She also rocked matching black shades and a baseball cap.

Yes, vacation looks good on Kristin.

Just last week, Kristin was dropping jaws at Miami Swim Week ... hitting the runway in a tiny snakeskin-print bikini for her brand's first-ever fashion show.

While she looked completely comfortable on the runway, Kristin admitted she had some jitters ... describing herself beforehand as "nervous, but excited."