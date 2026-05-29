Kristin Cavallari Stuns in Snakeskin Bikini at Miami Swim Week

Kristin Cavallari is serving confidence at Miami Swim Week ... hitting the runway in a tiny snakeskin-print bikini for her brand's first ever fashion show.

The reality star and Uncommon James CEO strutted down the catwalk during her brand's collaboration with RESA, rocking a matching bikini top and sarong skirt while showing off some of her company's new jewelry.

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Kristin layered on necklaces, bracelets, and rings from the Uncommon James collection, giving fans a head-to-toe look at the brand's latest pieces.

While she looked completely comfortable on the runway, Kristin admitted beforehand that she had some jitters. In a social media post before the show, she described herself as "nervous, but excited."

Backstage footage showed those nerves were real ... with Kristin joking, "I can't breathe," moments before taking a deep breath and stepping out in front of the crowd.

Once the show got underway, though, there was no sign of hesitation. The former "Laguna Beach" star confidently worked the runway as fans cheered her on.