Kristin Cavallari Shares Sexy Workout Video

Play video content Instagram / @stefarmstead

Kristin Cavallari is still at the top of her game, in no small part due to going hard in the gym ... and her workout routine looks just as sexy as she does.

Check out this video Kristin just shared of her hitting the gym ... she's in dripped out in ALO yoga gear and she's got her boobs out as she works out.

Kristin is sculpting her lower body here with trainer Stef Armstead ... and it looks like she got a workout in before heading out to Laguna Beach with some girlfriends.