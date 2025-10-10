Kristin Cavallari Shares Sexy Workout Video
Kristin Cavallari Watch my Sexy Workout Video
Published
Kristin Cavallari is still at the top of her game, in no small part due to going hard in the gym ... and her workout routine looks just as sexy as she does.
Check out this video Kristin just shared of her hitting the gym ... she's in dripped out in ALO yoga gear and she's got her boobs out as she works out.
Kristin is sculpting her lower body here with trainer Stef Armstead ... and it looks like she got a workout in before heading out to Laguna Beach with some girlfriends.
The 'Laguna Beach' alum is reuniting with her former MTV castmates for a special reunion show in 2026, and it looks like she will be looking her best when she reunites with Lauren Conrad and co.