Lucy Hale Sexy Snaps To Slay Her 37th Birthday!

The only thing showing its age in Lucy Hale's world is her birth certificate ... because these sexy snaps are timeless.

The actress is celebrating her 37th birthday, and we're marking the occasion the best way we know how -- by taking a stroll through some of her hottest photos. From beachside bikini poses to glamorous red-carpet-ready looks, Lucy's been serving camera-ready moments for years.

Whether she's catching rays in a black two-piece, flashing a smile in a fiery red bikini or striking a pose in a flirty white dress, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum knows exactly how to keep fans looking twice.

Another year older? Technically. But judging by these snaps ... Lucy's making Father Time look like a pretty little liar.