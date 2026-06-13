Amelia Gray Hamlin Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!
Amelia Gray Hamlin Looking Hotter Than Her 25 Birthday Candles!!!
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There's never a gray day when Amelia Gray Hamlin's around ... just sunshine, smiles and lots of curves -- and we've put together her best shots to prove it.
The model and reality star reached the quarter-century mark on Saturday ... and we know she'll be ready to hit the beach on her bday because she always looks great in a bikini.
Just check out this pic ... Amelia looks pretty in pink -- flaunting her figure in a tiny ensemble that would put Elle Woods to shame.
And -- while she may have had a cameo in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" -- this angel doesn't wear much at all, and we're all grateful for that.