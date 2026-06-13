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Amelia Gray Hamlin Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!

Amelia Gray Hamlin Looking Hotter Than Her 25 Birthday Candles!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Amelia Gray Hamlin Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Amelia Gray Hot Shots Launch Gallery

There's never a gray day when Amelia Gray Hamlin's around ... just sunshine, smiles and lots of curves -- and we've put together her best shots to prove it.

The model and reality star reached the quarter-century mark on Saturday ... and we know she'll be ready to hit the beach on her bday because she always looks great in a bikini.

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Just check out this pic ... Amelia looks pretty in pink -- flaunting her figure in a tiny ensemble that would put Elle Woods to shame.

And -- while she may have had a cameo in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" -- this angel doesn't wear much at all, and we're all grateful for that.

Check out the gallery and wish Amelia a happy birthday!!!

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